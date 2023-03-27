Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Singer and social media influencer Danish Mirza has been booked for alleged rape and cruelty on the complaint of his wife, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The 29-year-old woman has also named Mirza's mother and his brother in her complaint, the Oshiwara police station official said.

The 32-year-old singer-social media influencer and others have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 376 (rape ), the official added.

Further probe is underway in the case, the official said.

