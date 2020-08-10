New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday welcomed "back" party leader Sachin Pilot as he lauded the "teamwork under Rahul Gandhi" over the resolution of the political crisis faced by party government in Rajasthan.

In a tweet, he also lauded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that his political instincts rarely fail him.

Also Read | Delhi's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 90%, Over 1.31 Lakh Discharged So Far.

"Welcome back Sachin. A constructive and enjoyable phase of Rajasthan building awaits. Congrats for teamwork under Rahul Gandhi, his tireless team, incl Venugopal, Surjewala Maken who became residents of my home state. Not to forget pol instincts of Gehlot which rarely fail him," Singhvi said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal was involved in efforts to find a solution to the crisis. Party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken had been camping in the state to extend their help to Gehlot government in handling the crisis.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case | Rhea Chakraborty's Brother, Father Leave From ED Office in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

The political crisis resulted from differences between Pilot and Gehlot coming out in the open. Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister last month.

After Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him did not attend meetings of the Congress Legislature Party, the party had issued disqualification notices against them which were challenged by them in court.

The rebel MLAs had said that they were in the Congress and fighting for their issues against the chief minister.

Earlier party leader Shashi Tharoor had hoped for an amicable resolution of the crisis.

"Congress party has every right to keep its brightest talents within it. I hope that he (Sachin Pilot) will come back and if the news is confirmed, I would be amongst those very happily welcoming and applauding it," Tharoor said.

Pilot met former party chief Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day and expressed his grievances. The party said Pilot was "committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan" and "a three-member committee" will be formed to address the issues raised by Pilot and "the aggrieved" MLAs.

In a statement, Venugopal said Pilot and Gandhi had "a frank, open and conclusive discussion".

"Sachin Pilot has met with former Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," he said.

"Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Shri Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)