New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said "sinister forces with pernicious designs" are out to tarnish India's constitutional democracy.

Addressing Indian Foreign Service (IFS) probationers, he urged them to be innovative and think out-of-the-box while serving the country and neutralise such attempts.

Also Read | Russia Terminates Black Sea Grain Export Deal, Kremlin Says Agreement Concerning Moscow Not Fulfilled.

"The future of the country is very bright because of the rich human resource we have. You represent it, you exemplify it, you have proved it," he said.

He also said India has today become a preferred investment destination and a beacon of hope. PTI NAB

Also Read | Manipur Government Urges Public to Refrain from Hate Speech and Targeting Communities to Prevent Ethnic Tensions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)