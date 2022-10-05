New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena demanding a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 6,000 crore scam in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Sisodia also hit out at the LG for “interfering” in the government's works and conducting “fake probes” against the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation.

The deputy chief minister alleged that he had apprised the LG about corruption in the MCD two months ago, but he did not initiate any measure.

“I want to draw your attention towards my earlier letter in connection with the Rs 6,000 crore corruption in the MCD. You did not order a CBI probe into the matter which I raised two months ago. But you are setting a new record in ordering probes into fake cases in order to stop the government's works but you are unable to see corruption in the MCD.

“You are illegally interfering in the works of the elected government instead of paying attention to public issues... I request you to order a CBI probe into the MCD scam,” Sisodia's letter to the LG in Hindi said.

Further, he said the Constitution has entrusted the LG with the responsibility of streamlining the Delhi Police's functioning, but crime in the city has been on the rise.

He also sought to remind Saxena that the LG, being the chief of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has the responsibility of managing it but alleged that its land is occupied by the mafia.

“If you (the LG) show the same interest in stopping rapes and reducing crimes in Delhi, the people will feel relieved in just two to four months… If you get the land freed from the mafia, it can be used for public welfare schemes such as schools and hospitals,” the deputy chief minister said.

Sisodia also alleged that the LG had ordered a "fake" probe into the free electricity scheme. He said this probe will bear no fruit just as he claimed the officials found no wrongdoing in their investigations into the alleged irregularities in the excise policy and the procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

