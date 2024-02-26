India News | Sisodia Not Granted Bail as PMLA Slapped Against Him, Alleges Atishi

Agency News PTI| Feb 26, 2024 10:26 PM IST
India News | Sisodia Not Granted Bail as PMLA Slapped Against Him, Alleges Atishi

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) AAP on Monday alleged that Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested on this day last year, has not been granted bail because of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that has been slapped against him.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 last year by CBI in connection with the excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi said, “Today is February 26. Exactly a year ago, former deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested. First, the CBI arrested him, and after a few days, the ED also took him into custody.

"Today marks a year of his arrest. His contribution to the field of education is known to everyone across the country. He worked tirelessly and round the clock to give a bright future to every child of Delhi,” she said.

She said Sisodia is in jail for providing better future to lakhs of children in Delhi.

She said the former deputy chief minister has not been granted bail because of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that has been slapped against him.

"This law was originally made to counter terrorism and prevent drug trafficking. But today, I want to ask everyone whether this law is being used rightly to stop terrorism or drug trafficking.

"Today, everyone knows that PMLA is being used by the BJP to attack the opposition parties and put opposition leaders behind bars so that they cannot get bail," she alleged.

Another Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said it is "unfortunate" what is happening to Sisodia.

He alleged that Sisodia is not serving jail term as any other prisoner, but he is being subjected to harassment and cruelty in the jail.

