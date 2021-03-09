Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of independent MP Mohan Delkar.

"MP Mohan Delkar wrote the name of Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and held him responsible with many others in his suicide note. He committed suicide in Mumbai because if he would have committed suicide in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, he wouldn't get justice," Deshmukh said.

"Today his family met us and told us that Maharashtra government must conduct fair probe, they should get security as they are fearing for our lives. We (state govt) have constituted an SIT in this case," the State's Home Minister added.

The body of Mohan Delkar, independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found at a sea-facing hotel in south Mumbai's Marine Drive last month.

A long suicide note, written in Gujarati, has also been recovered from his room.The leader is survived by his wife and two children. The seven-time MP was born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (ANI)

