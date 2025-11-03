Sonitpur (Assam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Zubeen Garg death case would likely be submitting the chargesheet before the court by December 8. The Chief Minister further reitaterated that the famous singer was "murdered".

"Today, I am not saying Zubeen Garg's death is an accident, it is a murder. We will have to submit the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg murder case before December 17. I have given the target to submit the chargesheet by December 8. We are ready," he said.

Also Read | Chevella Bus Tragedy: Naga Chaitanya's #NC24 Team Postpones Meenakshi Chaudhary's Character Reveal After Fatal Accident (View Post).

CM Sarma also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, to ensure that the Ministry of Home Affairs gives approval to submit a chargesheet since the incident happened in a foreign country. The approval could be given in the next 3-4 days, he added.

"If any incident happens in a foreign country, it is needed an approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs before submitting the chargesheet. Yesterday, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, so that we can get the approval soon. I think that, in next 3-4 days the SIT will write to the MHA, we will get approval and we will submit the chargesheet on December 7 or 8 or 9," the Assam Chief Minister told media.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, November 3: Price of Yellow Metal Drops at INR 1,21,113 per 10 Grams for 24-Carat in Day Trade.

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister once again alleged that Congress MP and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi "is 100 percent a Pakistani agent."

"Gaurav Gogoi is a 100 percent Pakistani agent. What I am saying it is 100 percent right. Yesterday, Debabrata Saikia (LoP of Assam Legislative Assembly) said that, Gaurav Gogoi should file a case against me, if he will do this then I will be happy. We will open Gaurav Gogoi incident after submission of the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg death case," the Assam CM said.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that, his government will bring a new bill on November 25 in the Assam assembly to ban polygamy in the state.

He said, "We will bring a bill to ban polygamy on November 25. If anyone is found polygamy, he will face 7 years of rigorous imprisonment."

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. The singer had been in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)