Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to investigate irregularities in land acquisition cases for the Bengaluru Development and Irrigation departments, and added that officials and lawyers found responsible would face suspension.

"We are forming an SIT to investigate irregularities in land acquisition for the Irrigation and Bengaluru Development departments. The guilty officials will be suspended," DY CM Shivakumar said after a review meeting at Vidhana Soudha on pending land acquisition cases in various courts.

As per the release, Shivakumar said, "We discussed the court cases about land acquisition for the Irrigation department and BDA. We reviewed a number of cases pending and the reasons for their pendency. These cases will cost the government quite a bit of money."

Shivakumar highlighted the scale of pending litigation, stating that around 61,843 cases linked to different Irrigation agencies are currently in courts. "There are about 61,843 cases related to various Irrigation departments pending in various courts. KNNL has 25,356 cases, VJNL 2,856 cases, CNNL 4,455 cases, UKP, R&R and KBJNL cumulatively have 29,176 cases pending," he said.

Referring to a Revenue Department probe, the DY CM said lapses had been identified within Bengaluru city jurisdiction.

"Revenue Department has ordered an investigation in Bengaluru city jurisdiction, and it has been found that officials and the legal team have wasted time by not filing applications at the right time. We have asked for a report regarding this. The SIT will investigate irregularities pertaining to this and initiate action against officials and lawyers concerned," DY CM Shivakumar added.

Shivakumar said the Irrigation department currently has 219 lawyers handling cases and noted that those found irresponsible would be removed. "We will remove all those lawyers who are not responsible and appoint new ones. This is a historic decision to save the face of the department," he asserted.

He also mentioned the proposal to set up an authority under a retired judge to resolve land acquisition disputes outside the courts.

"Under the new regulations, there is a provision for an authority under a retired judge. This Authority can resolve land acquisition cases outside the judicial system. We will take a decision on the formation of the Authority at the government level," he noted.

Highlighting the scale of irregularities, DY CM stated, "In many cases, Irrigation department agencies or corporations are required to pay the compensation, though the Revenue department handles the land acquisition process. But these disputes are being handled without making these corporations a party to it. There are instances where the Irrigation department has fixed a compensation of Rs 9 lakh while they have managed a compensation of Rs 9 crore through Court orders," he explained.

The state government has also decided to set up a separate unit to monitor court cases and record arguments of government lawyers. "We have decided to form a separate unit to review the court cases and also to record the arguments of government lawyers. This will fix accountability to the lawyers arguing the case. We will do similar things in BDA and GBA jurisdictions as well," he explained.

On the financial implications, Shivakumar said the losses could be massive if corrective steps are not taken. He said, "It is difficult to put a number, as there are individual cases also. Many farmers are not aware of the details. But there is a possibility of it costing the government about Rs 5 lakh crores if not handled properly."

Asked if a timeline has been fixed for the investigation of these lapses, DY CM said, "A special team has been put in place and a report will be submitted within the next 10-15 days. If there is a need, an SIT will be formed after that for a comprehensive investigation."

On the Mekedatu project, the DY CM said the government had received the judgment copy and would move ahead.

"We received the judgment copy today. We will implement the project in the days to come. We need to call an all-party meeting and take a delegation to Delhi. All issues need to be sorted out before the CWMA and CWC, and there is no question of going back to the court," he said.

Responding to former CM HD Kumaraswamy's remark about a "mega political development" in Karnataka, Shivakumar dismissed it, saying, "He is daydreaming." (ANI)

