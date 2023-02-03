New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday briefed BJP MPs about key features of the Union Budget for 2023-24 and said it is an inclusive budget with benefits for the middle class, women and the elderly, sources said.

During the interaction, the maximum number of queries from BJP MPs were about the new and old tax regimes.

Sitharaman explained the taxation structures in detail, they said.

She also asked her party MPs to explain to people the tax regimes and other key features of the Union Budget, the sources said.

The interaction was part of the BJP's mega outreach programme to explain key features of the Union Budget to people across the country.

The BJP has planned discussions and press conferences across the country on the Union Budget.

Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday.

