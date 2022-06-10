Port Blair, Jun 10 (PTI) Six COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Friday.

The coronavirus tally of the Union Territory remained unchanged at 10,053 as no fresh infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, it said.

The six active patients are undergoing home quarantine, the bulletin said.

The death toll stood at 129, while 9,918 people have recovered from the disease in the archipelago so far.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.43 lakh samples for COVID-19 and the positivity ratio is at 1.35 per cent.

Over 3.40 lakh people have been inoculated with both doses of vaccines, the bulletin added.

