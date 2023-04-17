New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Six people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man in front of Loknayak Bhawan in cental Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Karan Rai (21), a resident of Sujan Singh Park, Vishal alias Gabru (20), Saurav (19), residents of Princess Park in Copernicus Marg, Ankit (20), a resident of Bhagwan Das Road, and Gaurav (21), a resident of Kakanagar, they said.

Also Read | Python Bites Woman, Husband Carries Snake To Hospital in Sack in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao; Here’s Why.

On Sunday around 8 pm, a person was stabbed in front of Loknayak Bhawan in Tughlak Road area. The injured was taken to RML hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

The deceased was identified as Akash, a resident of Jodhpur Mess, Pandara Road. He had multiple stab injuries, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Spiritual Leader Mahant Kanak Bihari Maharaj, Who Donated Rs 1 Crore for Ayodhya Temple Construction, Dies in Road Accident in Narsinghpur.

According to police, several teams conducted raids across various locations in Delhi and the suspects were detained.

During interrogation, it was revealed that one of the accused had a long standing personal enmity with the victim and his friends from school days. The alleged group assembled at the behest of accused Karan and Gabru with the intention of beating the victim or any member of his group, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

Other suspects are also being interrogated in detail to ascertain involvement, if any. Further investigation of the case is in progress, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)