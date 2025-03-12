Guwahati, Mar 12 (PTI) Six infiltrators, including three women, from Bangladesh were arrested in Assam's Sribhumi district and deported back to their country on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Crackdown on illegal infiltration continues @sribhumipolice intercepted & pushed back 6 illegal infiltrators back to Bangladesh early this morning", the Chief Minister posted on X.

The infiltrators have been identified as Ankhi, Misty Khan, Ibrahim Shaikh, Md Yeakub, Reshma Begum and Lipi Khan.

"Assam police is alert 24/7 to safeguard our borders", he added.

Sarma had earlier claimed that 315 infiltrators have been pushed back in the last seven months and the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885 km long Indo-Bangla border in the Northeast since disturbances began in Bangladesh last year.

