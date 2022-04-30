Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Apr 30 (PTI) A Lohardaga court on Saturday sentenced six persons to life imprisonment in connection with the gangrape of a minor about two years ago.

Also Read | Dilapidated Wall, Platform Cannot Be Conferred as Religious Place for Offering Prayers or Namaaz, Says Supreme Court.

The district-cum-special POCSO judge Akhilesh Kumar Tiwari passed the sentence and fined each of the six convicted Rs 20,000.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2022: Preeti Sharma-Menon Elected As New President of Aam Aadmi Party’s Mumbai Unit.

The FIR registered in the case said that the prime accused Sumit alias Tiger Oraon on the pretext of dropping the victim at a birthday party venue had committed the heinous crime along with his five friends on September 20, 2020 at Jamgai village under Bhandara police station.

Police had arrested all the accused and put them behind bar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)