Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Oct 24 (PTI) Six youths have been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old tribal girl in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, an official said on Saturday.

Sahibganj Superintendent of Police Anuranjan Kispotta said a medical examination of the girl was conducted and it confirmed gang rape.

The accused have confessed to their crime, he said.

Police also recovered a motorbike used to chase the girl on Thursday night.

The girl was accompanied by her friends when they forcibly took her to a canal and raped her.

Her parents informed police about the incident late in the night after which the accused were arrested and the girl was examined at a hospital.

