New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Six Indian nationals, who were victims of a fake job scam in Myanmar's Myawaddy, have been rescued, the Indian embassy in Yangon said on Saturday.

One hundred and one Indians have been repatriated to India since July, it said once again urging those looking for jobs in Myanmar to be careful so that they are not lured into fake or illegal employment.

Six more Indian nationals trapped at scam-compounds in Myawaddy reached the local police station, for further deportation to India, yesterday, the embassy said in a post on X.

"101 Indians repatriated to India since July 2024. We reiterate our advice against job offers in the area without consulting Missions," it said.

Release and repatriation of Indian nationals stuck in fake job rackets and scams are a complex task, people familiar with matter said.

Myawaddy area in Myanmar is totally inaccessible, including by Myanmar security forces as the area is controlled by opposition rebel forces.

The government of Myanmar tries to help, but its reach is limited, the people cited above said.

It facilitates immigration and exit only after Indian nationals reach a local police station, they said.

It is learnt that the Indian mission in Myanmar needs to approach non-government stakeholders without jeopardising relations with the government of Myanmar.

In an advisory in May, the Indian embassy said an international crime syndicate is active in the Myawaddy region on Myanmar-Thailand border and urged Indians to exercise caution before taking up job offers in the region.

"There has been an increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to the international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border," it had said.

