Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Six persons are feared drowned as a tractor carrying farm labourers fell into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred in Alegaon village around 7.30 am, an official from Nanded police said.

"At least 10 persons were on the tractor and were on their way to harvest turmeric at a farm when the vehicle fell into a well. The area was slippery due to rains," he said.

The official said two to three persons saved themselves, while six labourers were feared drowned.

"Rescue efforts are underway, and no bodies have been recovered so far. The well is full, and the tractor could not be spotted," he said, adding that further details were awaited.

