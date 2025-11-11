Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Six Maoists were killed during an ongoing operation with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said that multiple encounters between Security Forces (SFs) and Maoist insurgents took place on Tuesday in a forested area located approximately six kilometres west of Kandulnar village, under Modakpal Police Station limits in Bijapur district.

"During the ongoing operation, the Security Forces recovered the bodies of six Maoist cadres from the encounter site. The identities of the deceased are being verified by authorities," they added.

"Search and combing operations are continuing in the area to ensure complete sanitisation and to track down any remaining Maoist elements," officials added.

Bijapur police said that "Several contingents of security forces are actively engaged" in anti-naxal operations in the district. Along with the bodies, police also recovered weapons

More details are awaited (ANI)

