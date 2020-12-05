New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A six-member team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) visited Andhra Pradesh from December 2-5 to provide technical assistance to the state, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Saturday.

Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

Also Read | Naming of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology’s New Campus in Kerala After RSS Ideologue MS Golwalkar Stirs Controversy.

"A team of 6 members from the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) is visiting Andhra Pradesh during 2 – 5 December, 2020 to provide technical assistance to the state to realise the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' under the flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission as well as identify different issues and challenges and to document good practices," the ministry said in a statement.

The team visited different parts of the state and interacted with field-level officials involved with the implementation of water supply schemes as well as gram pradhans and members of gram panchayats, it said.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami Moves Bombay High Court to Restrain CJM Court at Raigad-Alibaug from Taking Cognizance of Chargesheet Filed Against Him.

It also held meetings with the chairpersons of district water and sanitation missions and district collectors to brief them about the progress and seek their intervention for speedy implementation of the programme, the ministry said.

Andhra Pradesh has planned to provide functional tap water (FHTC) to all rural households of the state by 2023-24.

Out of 95.66 lakh rural households in the state, till now, 34.94 lakh households have been provided with tap water connections, and plans are afoot to cover the remaining houses, the statement added.

The team covered nine districts -- Vishakhapatnam, Krishna, Chittoor, Srikakulam, Vizianagram, West Godavari, Kadapa, Anantpurand and Kurnool.

Different villages or habitations were selected randomly to see the progress of the mission works, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)