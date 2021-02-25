Kohima, Feb 25 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported six fresh cases of COVID-19, which took the state's tally to 12,198, a health official said. No COVID-19 case was reported in the northeastern state between Monday and Wednesday.

"6 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. 5 in Kohima and 1 in Dimapur. Also, 1 +ve patient of COVID-19 recovered in Dimapur," Minister for Health, S Pangnyu Phom tweeted. As many as 11,942 patients have recovered from the infection so far and the state now has 13 active cases, he said.

The recovery rate in the state has come down to 97.90 per cent against Wednesdays 97.94 per cent, Health and Family Welfare Department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Ninty-one people have succumbed to the disease and 10 COVID-19 patients died due to comorbidities, while 152 migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far conducted 74,690 RT-PCR tests, 37,336 through TrueNat and 17,789 Rapid Antigen Tests, he said.

Nagaland has administered 32,295 doses of Covishield vaccine to 27,154 persons till Wednesday.

Among the healthcare professionals, 5,141 persons have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and have received the vaccination certificate, said State Immunization Officer, Dr Ritu Thurr.

