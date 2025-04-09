Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Six women leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) have been booked following a protest in Lucknow on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her alleged remarks targeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, police said on Wednesday.

The protest was organized by the SP women's wing, condemning the Delhi CM for reportedly calling Akhilesh Yadav a "tonti chor" during a media interview.

According to officials, the SP leaders named in the FIR include Payal Kinnar, Juhi Singh, Sumaiya Rana, Bina Rawat, Suman Yadav, and Vandana Chaturvedi. 7 to 25 other unidentified people have also been booked in connection with the protest, they added.

Following the Delhi CM's remark, a group of SP women wing workers staged a protest in Lucknow on Tuesday, demanding an apology or resignation from Rekha Gupta.

"We are protesting against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. She made a controversial statement against our party chief and former CM, who is also an MP. She should apologise or resign. She is not worthy of being a CM," one of the protesting SP workers said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also sharply criticised Rekha Gupta's comments, questioning the source of her confidence in using such language.

"We need to listen to this (Rekha Gupta's comments). From where is she getting the confidence to speak such language?" Yadav said during a press conference.

He further took aim at the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of backing a covert group he referred to as an "underground army" that, according to him, is being used to insult people.

Commenting on the backlash faced by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman over his remarks on historical figure Rana Sanga, Akhilesh Yadav warned of repercussions.

"If an incident happens with Ramji Lal Suman (SP MP) or any SP leader, the CM would be directly responsible for it. The CM has given his blessings to that organisation. We should not speak of caste, but we can see a caste connection here. CM himself is encouraging all of this. There used to be troopers during Hitler's time. Similarly, they have prepared a hidden underground army which is insulting people from time to time," Yadav added. (ANI)

