Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 4 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that six persons, who returned from the UK, have been confirmed with multiple spike protein mutations - SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"Two each in Kozhikode and Alappuzha and one each in Kottayam and Kannur -- have tested positive for new mutated strain of coronavirus. The test result came today from the National Virology Institute, Pune. All of them are in the hospital. All precaution has been taken by the Health Department. There is no cause for worry as they were in quarantine after they returned from abroad," she said.

The Health Minister said that so far, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 39 people who returned from the UK. "Their samples were sent to NIV Pune for further testing. In it, 6 people were diagnosed with the mutates virus," she said.

Shailaja said the risk of transmission of the new genetic variant virus is very high. "So we have to be very careful. Anyone who has been in contact with them should contact the health department. There is nothing to fear. It can be treated and cured, " she added.

In Alappuzha and Kozhikode, two persons each from a family are infected with the new Covid strain.

Kerala reported 3,021 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.Out of the new cases, 2,643 were cases of local transmission and the contact source for infection was not traceable for the remaining 284 cases. There are 42 healthcare workers among those newly infected.Meanwhile, 19 recent deaths were confirmed on Monday due to novel coronavirus and the death toll for the virus has mounted to 3,160. (ANI)

