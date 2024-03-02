New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday said it has handed over a resolution to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), appealing for issue-based unity among all farmer platforms and organisations.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the SKM said an eight-point resolution adopted by a six-member committee that was formed at a general body meeting of the farmers' body on February 22, 2022 in Chandigarh was handed over to the representatives of the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM on March 1.

"The resolution appeals for issue-based larger unity of all the kisan platforms and organisations. It stresses the need for further discussions among the respective kisan organisations and platforms and following the right path and right thinking adopted in the successful united farmers' struggle in Delhi as still the right path leading to victory," the SKM said.

"By implementing the same path again, the struggle can become a united struggle at the all-India level, the meaningful path for building joint struggles in the future. The united farmers' struggle in Delhi in 2020-21 had been successful to create a new path for the country's democratic struggles with building better coordination and joint struggles with workers' and farm workers' organisations and other sections of the society," it added.

"The united kisan struggle has to uphold a secular and pan-India character and be independent of political parties," the SKM said.

