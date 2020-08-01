New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday said that the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) provides confidence to the students to stand up like a warrior and decide on the path they want to take.

Speaking at the SIH 2020 Pokhriyal said, "SIH provides confidence to the students to stand up like a warrior and decide on the path they want to take."

He stated, under PM e-Vidya, online classes using technology have been started.

"We are trying to use innovation and technology in the National Education Policy. We have initiated the National Education Technology Forum," Pokhriyal said.

He said that ideas coming up during the SIH will be implemented on the ground level.

"I congratulate all participants. People have trust in you. We will ensure that whatever ideas come up during the Smart India Hackathon is implemented on the ground level," he said. (ANI)

