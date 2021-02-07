Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 7 (ANI): In a sharp attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday reminded him of the loan waiver promise he had made to the farmers of Rajasthan.

Addressing the media here in Jaipur, Irani slammed Gandhi over his unfulfilled promise of farmer's loan waiver made before the 2018 Assembly polls in Rajasthan and said, "Rahul Gandhi made an open promise that farmers' loans will be waived off in 10 days if the Congress forms its government in Rajasthan, but farmers are still waiting for the promise to be fulfilled."

Gandhi during his speech ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls in Rajasthan had announced the if the Congress forms its government in the state, it will waive off farmers' loans within 10 days after the cabinet formation.

Irani targetted Gandhi ahead of his visit to Rajasthan on February 12 and February 13 to express solidarity with farmers' who are protesting against the central agricultural laws.

On rising prices of petrol and diesel, Irani said that the Centre is trying its best to reduce fuel prices, adding that Gehlot government in the state has enough funds to reduce fuel prices.

"The Ashok Gehlot government in the state has enough funds to reduce fuel prices. Now, it is up to him how much burden he wants to reduce on the people of the state," she added.

The Union Minister further added that the government has allocated Rs 2,23,846 crores towards the 'Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat' scheme in the union budget presented earlier this month.

"Amount of Rs 1,00,000 crores has been allocated for the road construction in the budget," she said.

She also mentioned that the budget will also be helpful in strengthening the agriculture sector in the country. (ANI)

