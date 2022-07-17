Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 16 (ANI): Smuggled gold valued at over Rs 1 lakh was found in a passenger's belongings at Jaipur International Airport on Saturday.

Customs officials at Jaipur International Airport intercepted a passenger who arrived by Air Arabia Flight G9435 from Sharjah.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Held for Cheating Private Bank of Over Rs 3 Crore, Say Police.

On examination of his checked-in baggage, the X-ray machine showed that the passenger's baggage contained some dark and dense metallic wires.

Upon further inquiry, the passenger denied being in the possession of or carrying any such items.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says '51 Lakh Households To Get Zero Electricity Bill'.

After opening both the bags, four round wires made of gold and polished with white rhodium were found concealed behind the iron casing.

The smuggled gold of 99.50 per cent purity which weighed 2,170.300 grams, was valued at over Rs 1 lakh. It has been seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger was arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)