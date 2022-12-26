New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A 37-year-old man and an associate of his were arrested for snatching a mobile phone in north Delhi's Burari with one of them found to be involved in a rape case, police said on Monday.

The two were arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a 15-year-old boy while he was on the way back home on December 23, they said.

Also Read | Bihar: Woman Marries Man Outside ICU of Hospital in Gaya To Fulfil Ailing Mother's Last Wish; Mother Dies Hours After Marriage.

The two accused, Sanjay and Roshan, were identified after an analysis of over 50 CCTV cameras. Sanjay was found to have been previously involved in a case of rape, they said.

The accused indulged in criminal activities to buy drugs, police said.

Also Read | Delhi University Student Jumps off 4th Floor To Escape Harassment by Men He Met on LGBT Dating App.

Police have claimed to have cracked at least six cases of snatching registered in the Burari area with the arrest of the two men.

According to them, the two had snatched the phone from the boy when he was on his way home in Burari from west Kamal Vihar.

Around 5 pm, when he reached a pump house in his locality, two men riding a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and fled, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Rashmi Sharma Yadav said that during the investigation, the police team scoured about 50 CCTV cameras installed in the area where the crime was committed and conjectured the routes the accused may have had taken while fleeing.

They were caught with the help of the bike's registration number captured in the CCTV footage.

"Surveillance was mounted and the suspects were identified. They were matched with the CCTV footage on record. On the basis of technical investigation and secret sources, the team succeeded in apprehending accused Sanjay and his associate Roshan on December 24 from Kargil colony, Burari," Yadav said.

The snatched mobile phone and motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession, she said, adding the bike was owned by Sanjay.

When interrogated, the accused revealed that in the last three months alone, they snatched several mobile phones in the same area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)