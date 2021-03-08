Srinagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Snowfall in upper reaches and rains in plains of the Kashmir Valley on Monday brought a fresh cold wave as the mercury slipped seven degrees below the normal temperature for this part of the year, officials said.

Gulmarg tourist destination in north Kashmir received nearly two feet of fresh snow since Sunday night while many other hilly areas of Kashmir received moderate to light snowfall, the officials said.

They said snow-clearance machines have been pressed into action in the affected areas.

Rains lashed the plains of the valley throughout the day, bringing down the day temperature substantially.

A Meteorological (MeT) Department official said Srinagar recorded a maximum of 6.6 degrees Celsius, a departure of 7.6 degrees from 14.2 degrees Celsius expected at this time of the year.

Other weather stations also recorded a drop of four to six degrees in maximum temperature, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather over the next few days in Kashmir.

