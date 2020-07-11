New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on healthcare workers in Thiruvananthapuram's Poonthura and said that it is the responsibility of the society to protect and provide them a safe working environment.

This comes after a team of health workers, which had gone to Poonthura to collect samples for COVID-19 testing, were reportedly threatened, attacked and spit on by some locals on Friday.

Also Read | Vikas Dubey Case: UP Govt Forms SIT to Probe All Criminal Activities of Slain Gangster, His Links.

"I condemn the unpleasant incident that occurred yesterday at Poonthura against our selfless health workers, who are risking their own lives to save others. It is our responsibility as a society to protect them and provide them a safe working environment. What happened was regrettable," Tharoor tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said unfortunate developments have surfaced from in and around Poonthura, a lovely fishing village that has become the centre of a COVID-19 controversy.

Also Read | Kanpur Encounter Case: Uttar Pradesh Government Orders SIT To Conduct Investigation in the Case | Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

"It is equally wrong to discriminate against or isolate our fellow citizens in Poonthura, mostly fisherfolk who braved their lives to save many during the 2018 Kerala floods. We need to support them in order to help them cope with the stress and pressure of the current situation," Tharoor said.

"Poonthura is in a densely populated area. 1000s of people are isolated there, with no means to meet their daily needs including for food and medicine," he added.

Tharoor also urged the state government to ensure ward-wise segregation of positive cases, proper care for patients as per COVID-19 protocol, compassionate behaviour and supportive approach from the police, supply of essential items, distribution of provision kits for people.

He again appealed the authorities to convert the old airport building in Shankumugham into a COVID-19 facility for the affected people of Poonthura and nearby coastal villages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)