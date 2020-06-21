Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Hanumat Niketan Temple in Prayagraj was closed at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and shall remain closed till 5 p.m. on Sunday, in the wake of solar eclipse on June 21.

"Hanumat Niketan will remain closed from 8 pm on June 20 to 5 pm on June 21," said Shiva Kumar Shukla, priest at the temple.

Similarly, Alopin Temple will also be closed due to solar eclipse on June 21.

"The temple closes 12 hours before solar eclipse, and the idols are covered with clothes. Afterwards the temple will be cleaned, and the idols will be bathed. Later, pooja will be held, and only after it temple will be open for devotees," said Radheshyam Giri, priest at Alopi Devi temple.

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India.

It will be the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. (ANI)

