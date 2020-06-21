New Delhi, June 20: Since 2015, the 21st of June is celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Yoga (IDY), also known as World Yoga Day. On this International Day of Yoga, which arrives in the middle of coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. PM Narendra Modi will begin his address to the country from the national capital at 6:30 am. Press Information Bureau will host live streaming of PM Modi's speech on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Doordarshan network channels and news channels will also live stream PM Modi's address to the nation. Scroll down to watch live streaming of PM Modi's address to the country on World Yoga Day. Yoga Benefits For Children And Tips To Introduce Yoga To Kids: International Yoga Day 2020.

Following his address, PM Modi is likely to practice a few yoga moves on live TV. While he will talk about the importance of Yoga, especially during the ongoing health emergency, it is not yet clear whether he will touch upon the India-China face-off. At least 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in an unprecedented face-off with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. Here it may be noted that earlier his address was scheduled at Leh. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, now he will address the country from the national capital itself. International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Yoga Day Messages, Facebook Greetings, Quotes and GIFs to Encourage the Practice of Yoga.

Live Streaming Of PM Narendra Modi's Address:

The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home". It is because the coronavirus outbreak resulted in lockdown in several countries and social distancing has now become an essential part of daily life. Hence, yoga practitioners have turned to home practice and online yoga resources.

