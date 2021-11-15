Bhaderwah/Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) An army personnel was killed and a civilian injured on Monday after a private vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place on the Doda-Bhagwah road near Bimna village when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, the officials said.

They said a rescue operation was launched and two persons travelling in the vehicle were pulled out in critical condition, and rushed to a hospital.

One of them, who was later identified as army personnel Paramjeet Singh of village Dessa, was declared brought dead at a hospital, while Khurshid Ahmad is undergoing treatment, the officials said.

