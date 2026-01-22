Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday highlighted that Indian tradition and culture offer solutions to the world's problems, while attending the "Shatabdi Samaraoh 2026" to mark the birth centenary of Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma.

The event, organised by the All World Gayatri Pariwar (AWGP) in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, also marked the centenary of the Akhand Jyoti, a flame that has been continuously burning for over a century.

The Union Minister, accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, also offered prayers at Gayatri Teerth-Shantikunj, where the Akhand Jyoti is located.

"Today, while here at the Akhand Jyoti Sammelan, I am feeling the unbroken energy and eternal light. My heart knows how much light and consciousness I will take from here. This is the confluence of faith, spirituality, and culture. Shriram Sharma resurrected these three by choosing character building. He did the work of enlightening the soul," Amit Shah said.

Praising Chinmay Pandya, grandson of AWGP founder Shriram Sharma Acharya, for taking a vow of nation-building, Shah further highlighted that those who believe in Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture, and history not only recognise but also have the conviction that the solution to the world's problems lies in Indian tradition.

"Today, I am here salute Chinmay (Pandya). Today, as he has taken the vow of nation building is great. Those who know Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture, Indian history, all those not only recognise but have a conviction that the solutions for the world's problems, if they are anywhere, then it is in Indian tradition," Shah said.

Praising the contribution of Shriram Sharma for connecting people with such traditions, including Gayatri Mantra, Gayatri Sadhana and more, he urged the millions connected to "move forward with renewed energy and enthusiasm."

"Today, Pandit Ram Sharma connected millions of people with the Gayatri Mantra, Gayatri Puja, and Gayatri Sadhana. Now, it is the responsibility of these millions of people to move forward with renewed energy and enthusiasm under the leadership of Chinmay Pandya for the next hundred years," Shah urged.

The All World Gayatri Pariwar has over 100 million members, thousands of global centres for social reform. The society is a "modern adaptation of the age-old wisdom of Vedic Rishis," who propagated the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). The organisation was founded by Yug Rishi Vedmurti Taponishth Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, and later emerged as a "mass movement for the great transformation of the era", according to the AWGP.

The Gayatri Tapobhumi was first established in Mathura in 1953, after Shriram Sharma completed over 24 years of "Gayatri Sadhana".

Chinmay Pandya is the grandson of Shriram Sharma Acharya, who is also the Pro Vice Chancellor of the Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya University (DSVV). After studying medicine in London, he returned to India and DSVV in 2010. (ANI)

