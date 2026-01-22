Pune, January 22: Pune city will witness extensive traffic changes on January 23 due to the final stage of the Pune Grand Tour 2026, an international cycling event organised by the district administration in association with the Cycling Federation of India. The fourth and final stage of the race will be held from 12 noon to 4 pm, during which several major roads across Pune will remain temporarily closed or diverted.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma has appealed to citizens to plan their travel in advance, avoid non-essential movement during race hours, and follow alternative routes suggested by Pune Police. Traffic will be restored in phases once cyclists clear each stretch. ‘Peak Bengaluru Moment’ Leads to Traffic Police Challan: Woman Fined After Viral Video Showed Her Working on Laptop While Driving.

Key Roads Closed in Pune on January 23

Several important corridors connecting Baner, Sus, Pashan, Savitribai Phule Pune University area, Karve Road, Paud Road, central Pune, Camp, and Ghorpadi will remain closed intermittently. These include stretches such as Radha Chowk–Sus Road, Pashan Circle–University Chowk, Ganeshkhind Road, Law College Road, Karve Road, Bajirao Road, ABC Chowk, Tilak Chowk, Shaniwarwada area, and routes around Camp and Ghorpadi. Republic Day Parade 2026: Nearly 10,000 Special Guests, Including Spouses, Invited to Witness Parade at Kartavya Path.

Traffic Diversions and Alternative Routes

• Baner–Sus–Pashan belt: Traffic will be diverted via Baner Road, Wakad, Hinjewadi, Sutarwadi Road, and the Pune–Mumbai Highway.

• University, Aundh & Ganeshkhind areas: Vehicles will be rerouted through Bremen Chowk, Spicer College, Range Hills, and internal DP roads.

• Karve Road & Paud Road: Commuters should use Warje, Gulawani Maharaj Road, Bhandarkar Road, BMCC Road, and DP Road.

• Central Pune: Alternative routes include riverbed roads, Sinhagad Road, Jedhe Chowk, Seven Loves Chowk, and adjoining arterial roads.

• Camp, Ghorpadi & Shaniwarwada: Temporary restrictions will be in place, though traffic between Garware Bridge and Bal Gandharva Chowk will remain partially open.

Police Advisory

Pune Police have clarified that most closures will not exceed 30 minutes at a time, depending on the movement of cyclists. Citizens are advised to rely on real-time traffic updates, use public transport where possible, and cooperate with traffic personnel on duty.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 marks a significant moment for the city, placing Pune on the global cycling map while necessitating short-term traffic adjustments for a smooth and safe event.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).