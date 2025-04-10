North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the public regarding the Waqf Amendment Act.

Chakraborty asserted that the Act serves the best interests of Muslims, particularly Muslim women.

Speaking to ANI, Mithun Chakraborty said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) is trying to mislead the public. The Waqf Amendment Act is in the best interests of Muslims, especially Muslim women. But some people are misleading the public. This is wrong."

Earlier today, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal targeted opposition parties over "supporting" protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, emphasising that no one can stop this law from being implemented across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Pal, who was also the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, condemned the political tactics used by opposition leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and others.

"Some state governments are sponsoring protests against the Act. The Mamata government has been supporting such protests in West Bengal. In Murshidabad, state-sponsored violence took place. Efforts are being made to ensure that protests continue regarding this Waqf Act," he said.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, the assembly was not allowed to function for three days, and a copy of the Bill was torn in the House. This is nothing but the politics of appeasement. Tejashwi Yadav is saying that he won't let the Waqf Act be implemented in Bihar. He is dreaming of becoming the 'Mungeri Lal' of Bihar in the 2025 elections. He will never come to power," Jagdambika Pal said.

The BJP MP emphasised that the Modi government's goal is to create a transparent law to protect Waqf properties and ensure the benefits reach the country's underprivileged Muslims, Pasmanda, and women.

"Whether it is Tejashwi, Mamata, Stalin, or Mehbooba, no one can stop this law from being implemented across the country. The aim of the Modi government is to create a transparent law that ensures the protection of Waqf properties, prevents the sale of Waqf land, and ensures that the income from it benefits the backward Muslims, Pasmanda, and women in the country," Pal said.

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, with clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles.

On April 5, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, became law after President Droupadi Murmu's assent. (ANI)

