New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) AAP leader Somnath Bharti assumed the position of Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board on Monday, with a promise to work towards the goal of providing uninterrupted water supply to every household of Delhi around the clock.

Bharti emphasized his plans to make Delhi self-sufficient in water availability and supply while focusing on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's objective of transforming Delhi into a 'city of lakes' and connecting every household to the sewer network.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Train on April 12.

"The Delhi government has successfully fulfilled several promises, the same way we will deliver on the promise of 24-hour water supply. It's top on my priority list," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)