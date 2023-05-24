New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) It was an emotional moment for 27-year-old Vikash Yadav, son of a Delhi Police Head Constable, to discover that he secured 555th rank in his sixth attempt in the civil services examination.

The results for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination were announced on Tuesday.

Yadav, who is currently posted as a Tehsildar in Baraut tehsil of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh was on duty when he saw his result.

He couldn't hold back his tears of joy and said his parents were extremely happy.

After completing Bachelor's in Technology (B. Tech), Yadav said he appeared for several competitive exams as he always wanted to be a public servant.

"My father was in the army previously. He joined Delhi Police in 2007. My uncle, too, is a police officer. Most of my family members are either in the police force or have government jobs, which always inspired me. Since my childhood, I have been seeing them working for the society, aspiring me to become a public servant," he told PTI.

"I want to use this opportunity to serve the society to the best of my ability," he added.

It was towards the end of 2016 that Yadav started preparing for government jobs. He cleared the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, commonly abbreviated as UPPSC, in 2021 and became a Tehsildar. Even then he continued to prepare for UPSC.

However, Yadav's journey to become a civil servant was not smooth.

"In 2019, I had scored decent marks in the mains exam, but my interview was a disaster. In the following year the interview went well, but the marks secured in mains were not satisfactory," he said, adding that he reached the third and final round twice but could not clear the national competitive exam.

"Those two performances had really lowered my morale," Yadav said.

At that moment of despair, his father Virender Singh and his uncle Dharamvir came to his rescue and boosted his morale.

"We always draw inspiration from our parents and my father has been a motivator. But It was my uncle Dharamvir who was my pillar of strength and the strong force behind my success," he said.

An ex-army man, Yadav's father is presently serving as a Head Constable in Recruitment Cell in Kingsway camp. Meanwhile, his uncle, who was a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police earlier, served as an IPS officer in the UP cadre later.

"Throughout my journey, my uncle Dharamvir, who is posted as Inspector-General (IG) Lucknow (Homeguard) guided and motivated me," he said.

"When I could not clear it despite reaching the interview round twice, my uncle encouraged me to appear for the sixth time. He, too, had cleared his exam in the sixth attempt and fortunately everything fell into place for me as well," Yadav said, adding that Dharamvir's stories kept him going.

"Although I was devoid of hope this time, I wanted something positive to happen. I wanted to make my parents proud," he said.

Speaking about his father, Yadav said being an army man himself, he always wanted him and his sister to serve society. His sister is a scientist and works at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai.

