Patna, Apr 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old man, son of a retired senior police officer, allegedly shot himself dead with a pistol in the Kotwali area of Patna, police said on Saturday.

Police said that the deceased took the extreme step following an alleged argument with his wife. Police have recovered the suicide note and the weapon of offence from the crime scene.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: Pregnant Woman Among 4 Killed as Speeding Ambulance Overturns While Attempting to Overtake Truck in Mirzapur.

Talking to PTI, Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Rajan Kumar said, "Police received a call that a person committed suicide by shooting himself inside his house in the Bandar Bagicha locality on Friday night. The family members took the man to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"Later, police recovered a suicide note from the crime scene in which he wrote that he arranged a pistol and some cartridges to kill him. Family members informed police that he shot himself with a country-made pistol after an alleged argument with his wife.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Houses Razed, Hundreds Detained in Massive Crackdown in Valley Post Pahalgam Massacre.

The deceased was the son of a retired senior police officer, said the SHO.

Family members informed the police that the deceased was unemployed. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further probe is underway, said the SHO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)