New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday chaired a meeting of party MPs from Lok Sabha where it was decided to vociferously raise issues of farmers' protest, price rise including of petrol and diesel and "mismanagement" of COVID-19 in the House.

Party MPs would be moving adjournment motions in Lok Sabha to demand a discussion on these issues, party leaders said ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session from Monday.

The issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale deal and the economic situation in the wake of rising unemployment would also be raised in both the Houses in the next few days, they said.

Chairing a virtual meeting of party MPs in Lok Sabha, the Congress chief urged the members to raise these issues strongly and take on the government in Parliament.

She said these issues were connected to the common man who was suffering due to the government's policies.

The Monsoon session of Parliament starts from Monday. Leaders of various opposition parties would be meeting in the morning in Parliament to decide on a joint strategy to take on the government and highlight its "failures".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)