New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on Thursday, the party said on Wednesday.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced the party chief's decision on Twitter and urged party workers to avoid any celebrations.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Dies in IAF Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu, Wife Madhulika Rawat Among 12 Others Dead in The Crash.

The announcement came on a day Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

"Hon'ble Congress President has decided not to celebrate her birthday, tomorrow December 9. Urging party workers and supporters to strictly avoid any celebrations," Venugopal said.

Also Read | Apple Looking Into Call Drop Issue on iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 Models.

Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Another example from Congress president about her sensitivity. In respect of CDS Bipin Rawat, Congress party decided to cancel celebrations."

Sonia Gandhi will turn 75 on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)