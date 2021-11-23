New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Munjpara Mahendrabhai visited the Ayush Ministry's pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) on Tuesday.

The ministers inspected the arrangements at the pavilion, visited various Ayush stalls put up by institutes and research bodies under the ministry and interacted with health practitioners of different streams, yoga experts and people present at the fair, a statement said.

Sonowal, who is the Union minister for Ayush, and Mahendrabhai, the Union minister of state for Ayush, also purchased the Bal Raksha Kit, immunity booster for children against COVID-19, and some other Ayush medicines, giving the message to the public to adopt traditional Indian medicines, it said.

They tasted delicious foods items displayed at the stalls such as Murabba-e Amla, Harira, Unani Kahwa and Halwa Gheekar at Unani's stall, Bhringraj Chocolate, Roasted Chana and Black Sesame Ladoo at Siddha's stall, nutritious cookies at the stall of National Institute of Ayurveda and Poha, Sesame Laddu, Carrot Rice, Roasted Chana and Paneer Dry Curry at the stall of the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, it added.

The ministers were accompanied by Ayush Secretary,Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Special Secretary (Ayush) Pramod Kumar Pathak and other senior officials.

Organised in the 75th year of Independence under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, the India International Trade Fair this year is based on the theme of a 'Self-reliant India'. The fair started on November 14 and will continue till November 27.

