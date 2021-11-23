Pune, Nov 23: In cases of daring robbery in Pune, thieves walked into two wedding venues and stole gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 9.5 lakh on Monday. Reportedly, the two incidents happened in Kharadi and Bavdhan.

When the bride's family noted that jewellery was missing from the position where it was kept the incident came to light . The police are still working on clues as in the first case CCTV cameras were not working at one venue, while in the other, the footage is not clear. Maharashtra: Thief Prays to God Before Stealing Temple Cash Box In Thane; Incident Caught On CCTV

The incident took place around 08:00 pm when the bride's mother kept her purse on a chair during the photo session. After the photo session she realised that her purse was missing from the position she kept it.

Soon a complaint was filed by the bride's father. Based on the complaint the Hinjewadi police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and launched an investigation to trace them.

According to a report in Times of India(TOI), senior inspector Balkrishna Sawant of the Hinjewadi police station while commenting on the matter said, "The bride’s mother kept her and her daughter’s purses containing a smartphone and jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh on a chair. She found the purses missing soon after.”

Sawant also said that to stop such incidents from happening in the future and to nab the accused, they would collect dates of weddings from venues in their jurisdiction and send policemen in plain clothes on those days. The police team further noted that the marriage hall has eight CCTV cameras but none of them was in working condition. Maharashtra Bank Robbery: Two Accused Held; Valuables Worth Rs 3.5 Crore Recovered

In the other incident in Kharadi, a bride's mother purse went missing from the stage at a wedding ceremony at a hotel. Reportedly, thieves flee with a purse containing jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh.

Reacting to the probe, assistant inspector Bhalchandra Dhavale of Chandannagar police said, that though they have obtained CCTV footage, it is not clear. Further investigation into this matter is underway.

