Guwahati, Feb 27 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that Majuli, a site of Vaishnavite culture in Assam, is a symbol of harmony and underlined the need to maintain it to ensure growth of the island-district which was previously represented by him in the state legislative Assembly.

He said that the BJP-led government has been taking numerous initiatives for accelerating development of Majuli, by-election for which is slated on March seven.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Sonowal from the Assembly last year after being inducted in the Union Cabinet. He had earlier last year retained the seat for the second successive term, having served as the state's chief minister in his first term as Majuli MLA from 2014 to 2019.

Addressing a campaign meeting, Sonowal said, "Sacred Majuli is a symbol of harmony in the world. To continue the growth momentum of Majuli, we have to keep alive this environment of harmony. I believe that with harmony, we can achieve progress."

He said the BJP government is taking numerous steps for the overall development of Majuli, with special focus on improving connectivity.

Sonowal said, "The proposed Jorhat-Majuli bridge and extending connectivity to Lakhimpur are visible efforts in that direction."

The Union minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways added that Rs 1,700 crore has been sanctioned for a ring road around Majuli and Asian Development Bank has also sanctioned Rs 339 crore for development of Majuli.

Urging the voters to support BJP candidate Bhuban Gam, Sonowal said, "Our aim to make Majuli a world site is taking root. During my time as the chief minister of Assam, with the cooperation of the people, the steps taken to develop Majuli have borne fruit."

"The way incumbent chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given priority to development, Assam will be able to make its mark in India. Our aim is to make Assam the best state in India. To achieve this aim, we have to all work hard and all schemes given by the government have to be utilised properly," he added.

