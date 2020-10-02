Sons of Lal Bahadur Shastri Sunil and Anil Pay Tribute to Him at Vijay Ghat. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, October 2: On the occasion of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary, his sons Sunil Shastri and Anil Shastri paid tribute to him at Vijay Ghat on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary saying, he epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation.

"Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India," PM Modi tweeted. Shastri was born on October 2, 1904 in Mughalsarai district of Uttar Pradesh. He shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. Also Read | Lal Bahadur Shastri 116th Birth Anniversary: Remembering Former Prime Minister of India With His Inspirational Quotes.

He entered politics at a young age as a satyagrahi in the Indian National Movement. On August 15, 1947, he became the Minister of Police and Transport in independent India.

Shastri became the Prime Minister of India in 1964 and led the country during the India-Pakistan war in 1965. He coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' which resonated with masses and was widely accepted. On January 11, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent after a cardiac arrest.

