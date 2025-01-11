The death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second Prime Minister, is observed annually in India on January 11. He died of a heart attack in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on January 11, 1966, one day after signing a peace treaty to end the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War. Lal Bahadur Shastri served as the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966. Prior to that, he served as Home Minister of India from 1961 to 1963. He is regarded as one of the most respected Prime Ministers of India. He was a secularist who refused to mix religion with politics. Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2025: Best Quotes, Sayings, HD Images, Wallpapers, Slogans and Messages To Remember the Former Prime Minister of India.

Lal Bahadur Shastri led the country with determination during the war, instilling national pride and unity. His death remains a topic of debate and speculation. A movie named The Tashkent Files was also made on the topic of his death. Upon his death, Gulzarilal Nanda once again assumed the role of acting prime minister, until the Congress Party elected Indira Gandhi over Morarji Desai to officially succeed Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2025 Date

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2025 is on Saturday, January 11.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary Significance

The death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri is a perfect opportunity to remember Shastri’s contributions to the nation. People gather at his memorial at Vijay Ghat in New Delhi, to pay homage to the great leader. On this day, schools and colleges conduct debates, essay competitions, and seminars on his leadership, values, and policies. Lal Bahadur Shastri continues to inspire generations with his humility, courage, and dedication to national development.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 07:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).