Jammu, May 8 (PTI) Sounds resembling blasts caused panic in Jammu city late on Thursday evening as security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded airport here, officials said.

It was not immediately known whether the airport, which also houses an Indian Air Force station, is under attack.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorm Likely in National Capital on May 9, Predicts IMD.

Jammu plunged into darkness with electricity snapped soon after two powerful explosions were heard in the vicinity of the airport.

Officials said counter-measures have been initiated and a few Pakistani drones were downed by the Indian anti-drone system.

Also Read | Cash Recovery Row: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recommends Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, Says Sources.

According to some eyewitness, one of the drones was seen dropping outsides the airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)