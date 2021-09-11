New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued challans to 104 commercial vehicles since August 31 for violating Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) norms, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The civic body also said a fine of Rs 10 lakh was imposed against the concessionaire which was authorised to collect toll tax and environment compensation charge (ECC) only through the RFID system, for non-compliance of the directions of the civic body.

Following the order of the Supreme Court, the SDMC has implemented the use of the RFID system and made it mandatory from August 31 this year for collection of toll tax and ECC from specified commercial vehicles while entering Delhi.

"SDMC's enforcement teams have started imposing a penalty of Rs 500 on all erring vehicles which do not pay toll tax/ECC through RFID system and 104 such vehicles have been fined till date (from August 31)," the civic body said in a statement.

The Toll Tax Department of the SDMC has stopped the entry of specified commercial vehicles through all 124 toll plazas without paying toll tax through RFID system since August 31.

The SDMC'S enforcement teams have also issued notices at different toll plazas since last week against erring vehicles. A total of 672 notices have been issued so far, the statement said.

"Besides this, the transport departments of Delhi and neighbouring states have been asked to cancel the permits of 524 vehicles which have failed to pay toll tax/ECC through RFID system," the SDMC statement said.

