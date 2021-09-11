Jaisalmer, September 11: A man cut his friend’s leg after a heated argument between the two in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Thursday evening. The incident took place in Kapuria village of the district. The accused has been identified as Jhabhar Singh. The victim, Magaram, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Kills Friend After Fight Over Rs 60 in Hamirpur District.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Magaram and Jhabbar Singh had a heated argument on September 9. In a fit of anger, Jhabbar attacked his friend with a sharp edged-weapon. In the attack, Magaram’s leg got cut. After the first aid at PHC Sangad, the victim was referred to Jodhpur as he was reportedly in critical condition. Maharashtra Man Stabs Youth to Death for Teasing over His Height.

As per the media report, Jhabbar went to Magaram’s house and asked the victim to bring the cylinder to his house. After Magaram kept the cylinder at Jhabbar’s kitchen, the accused reportedly abused the victim with casteist slurs. Due to this reason, an argument broke out between the two men.

After hearing the cries of Magaram, villagers took him to the hospital. The accused then attacked Magaram with the sharp-edged weapon. The police have started an investigation into the case and have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

