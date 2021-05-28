South Goa (Goa) [India], May 28 (ANI): A digital training session on Thursday was conducted for South Goa police on how to safely deal with emergency COVID-19 situations.

All police officers and staff of South Goa District police stations participated in the session via video conferencing.

"Dr Uday Kakodkar, administrator for super-specialty block, Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) addressed the attendees over video conferencing and provided staff with valuable insights into COVID. The session included several topics such as techniques to prevent COVID infection, uses of vaccination, co-morbidities and its implications, etc. Dr Uday ended the session with an extensive question and answer round which was greatly appreciated by all staff," read an official statement by the police.

"After today's session, the police staff will now be confident to safely deal with emergency situations wherein they may have to expose themselves to a higher risk of COVID infection," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)