Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): Local artists and writers hailed the success of South Kashmir's inaugural two-day Veshaw Literary Festival, emphasizing the significance of a platform close to home to showcase their creative works.

Tabish Ajaz Khan, a self-taught artist renowned for her focus on sustainability, expressed gratitude for the festival's organization, stating, "It is great that we are getting a platform here to showcase our work. This is an encouragement for the youth of Kashmir. I mostly work with waste material and paint on Chinar leaves and feathers. I want to show people the culture of Kashmir through my handicraft works and paintings."

Burhan Bhat, another artist at the festival, showcased an artefact named 'Gyaan Vriksh,' portraying a picturesque village scene of Kashmir.

The event, inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, brought together a convergence of ideas and imagination for the people. Lieutenant Governor Sinha paid homage to the martyrs who valiantly safeguarded the nation's integrity and sovereignty.

The Veshaw Literary Festival, jointly organized by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) and District Administration, celebrated the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Sinha highlighted the integral role of literature and art in expanding horizons, fostering intellectual inspiration, and offering diverse perspectives.

"In the last few years, a conducive environment has been created for artists, writers, and litterateurs to realize their true potential and promote the rich spiritual, creative, and cultural values of Jammu and Kashmir," reaffirmed Lieutenant Governor Sinha, while emphasizing the transformative reforms introduced by the UT Administration for socio-economic equality and inclusive development.

Addressing the need for balanced societal responsibility, Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha emphasized, "Terrorism affects every vital sphere of society, damages artistic freedom, and stifles socio-cultural growth. We must come together to neutralize this menace and ensure the dignity of people, freedom of thought, and fundamental right of cultural expression."

The event witnessed the inauguration of key projects, including a conference hall at the Mini Secretariat, an indoor badminton court, a two-lane 400 Mtr bridge on Kulgam-Chambgund road, and a finance complex at the Mini Secretariat.

The festival's conclusion marked significant participation from the general public, reflecting the community's enthusiasm and engagement.

Prominent personalities from the literary field, officials, and members of the public echoed their appreciation for the festival's role in nurturing local artistic talent and preserving the cultural legacy of the region. (ANI)

