Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 7 (ANI): Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Southern Command, visited the Jodhpur Sub Area on Wednesday to review its operational preparedness and ongoing readiness initiatives.

He praised the formation for its performance during Operation Sindoor and its strong focus on logistics, disaster response and nation-building efforts.

Lt Gen Seth praised the Jodhpur Sub Area for improving its logistics and administrative systems, maintaining high preparedness for humanitarian and disaster relief operations, and working closely with central and state agencies.

"The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief praised the efforts of the formation in streamlining their logistics and administrative functions, complimented the high state of Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) preparedness, and initiatives and efforts undertaken in close coordination with central and state agencies, a strong example of effective Military Civil Fusion, delivering results on ground. The Army Commander also lauded the formation's initiatives in strengthening Soldier-Citizen connect, carrying out Veterans outreach programmes and accelerating key infrastructure projects, reinforcing the formation's role in Nation Building," the post read.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, under the aegis of Spear Corps, launched an Eco-Tourism Exposure Tour from Along Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant step towards youth empowerment and sustainable development in the border regions, according to a release.

The initiative was undertaken for students of NEFTU College, Aalo, West Siang, with the aim of enhancing practical skills and creating livelihood opportunities linked to ecotourism.

Prior to the tour, a comprehensive three-day homestay and eco-tourism training capsule was conducted at Aalo, during which 30 students and two instructors were familiarised with the fundamentals of community-based tourism, responsible travel practices, and the economic potential of eco-tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

